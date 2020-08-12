Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, August 11
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 11-August-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|265.95p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|270.48p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|258.63p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|263.16p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
