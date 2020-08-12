Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 11-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 265.95p

INCLUDING current year revenue 270.48p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 258.63p

INCLUDING current year revenue 263.16p