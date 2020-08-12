OneTrust Named America's #1 Fastest Growing Private Company

OneTrust's 48,000% three-year growth puts it at the top of the annual Inc. 500 list of fastest growing companies

ATLANTA, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today released its annual Inc. 500, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies, with OneTrust at the #1 spot. The Inc. 500's in-depth and audited review of company growth and financials the puts OneTrust at the top of the list with three-year growth at over 48,000%.

Read the story of OneTrust's founding and journey on Inc. Magazine : 'A Growth Industry Like I've Never Seen': Inside America's No. 1 Fastest-Growing Company

Join OneTrust CEO Kabir Barday for a webinar and demo to hear what's next: Thursday, August 20 at 11:00 am EDT / 4:00 pm BST

OneTrust helps companies be more trusted with technology to build out their privacy, security, and data governance programs. By using OneTrust, organizations can turn trust into a key competitive advantage. Today, more than 6,000 customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to operationalize compliance with the GPDR, CCPA, LGPD, ISO 27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks. OneTrust's team includes 1,500 employees across 12 worldwide offices.

"OneTrust is leading the market outright and showing no signs of slowing down or stopping," said Ryan O'Leary, senior research analyst, Legal, Risk, and Compliance at IDC in the report: Market Share Worldwide Data Privacy Management Software Market Shares, 2019: OneTrust Dominates the Competition.

OneTrust's key product offerings include:

OneTrust Privacy - Privacy Management Software

OneTrust PreferenceChoice - Consent and Preference Management Software

OneTrust GRC - Integrated Risk Management Software

OneTrust Vendorpedia - Third-Party Risk Exchange

OneTrust DataDiscovery - AI-Powered Discovery and Classification

OneTrust DataGovernance - Governance and Metadata Management

OneTrust Ethics - Compliance and Ethics Software

OneTrust DataGuidance - Regulatory Research Software

"Our mission is to build technology that helps organizations be more trusted. This mission has led us to pioneer an entirely new category of software that makes trust a competitive advantage for organizations, and I am proud to see the work that we do translate into this memorable milestone," said Kabir Barday, OneTrust CEO and Fellow of Information Privacy (FIP). "We realize at OneTrust that we are just at the beginning of a long journey. Trust and privacy are existential issues that are impacting businesses, governments, and consumers alike. With the tremendous support of our customers, partners, and investors, we are committed to continuing our trajectory of innovation."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. A feature of OneTrust and CEO Kabir Bardy will be featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 12 and online today.

To learn about what's next for OneTrust, register for the webinar on Thursday, August 20 at 11:00 am EDT / 4:00 pm BST. To learn more about how OneTrust can power privacy, security, and governance programs, visit our website or to request a demo today.

About OneTrust

OneTrust is the #1 most widely used technology platform to help organizations be more trusted, and operationalize privacy, security, data governance, and compliance programs. More than 6,000 customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500, use OneTrust to build integrated programs that comply with the CCPA, GDPR, LGPD, PDPA, ISO27001, and hundreds of the world's privacy, security, and compliance frameworks.

The OneTrust platform is powered by the OneTrust Athena?AI and robotic automation engine, and our offerings include:

To learn more, visit OneTrust.com or connect?on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2016 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2016 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

