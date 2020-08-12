Rubik's debuts digital Connected Cube at Red Bull World Cup

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 Red Bull Rubik's World Cup, the first ever digital speedcubing competition, will witness the debut of the new digital Rubik's Connected Cube. The innovative, digital Cube uses the same platform as GoCube and both connect to the Rubik's Arena, allowing amateur and professional competitive cubers to compete virtually in the Red Bull tournament.

The Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup, with four qualifiers taking place online between Saturday August 15 and Saturday October 10, and a World Final on Saturday November 7 2020, is a global competition designed to challenge the most accomplished speedcubers in the exhilarating emerging sport. Now in its third season, the World Cup advocates speedcubing as a professional mind sport and gives cubing athletes the opportunity to compete in new formats.

The World Cup is organized by Red Bull in collaboration with Rubik's Brand and aims to develop more opportunities and visibility for the cubing community. To take part in the digital qualifiers, players will need to have a Rubik's Connected Cube or a GoCube, and download the companion app. Winners of the global and local qualifiers will join the champions from the 2019 season - including Max Park (USA), Juliette Sebastian (France) and the Weyer Brothers, Sebastian and Philipp (Germany) - who have been awarded a wildcard, at the November showpiece.

Christoph Bettin, CEO for Rubik's Brand, said, "The new digital Connected Cube opens a new dimension of Cube solving and is the natural next step in the evolution of Rubik's as we celebrate our 40th anniversary year. Once you've mastered the solve, you can use statistics and analytics to improve your speed and track your performance and progress."

"The very exciting element is that this Connected Cube will encourage cubers to interact with others from around the world, starting with the first ever digital speedcubing competition, in the form of the Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup. And we mustn't forget that you will also be challenged to improve your aptitude in science, technology, engineering and maths."

About Rubik's

What started out as a puzzle created by Professor Erno Rubik to teach architectural students has evolved into the world's most successful single toy, perceived globally as an art form and also an iconic symbol of intelligence and problem solving.

In 1980, the Rubik's Cube was officially introduced to the world. Now in its 40th anniversary year, nearly half a billion Cubes have been sold to date with 2020 set to be a breakthrough year with over 20 million Rubik's products expected to be sold globally. Adding to the excitement of the anniversary, Rubik's has formed several partnerships to create brand new and unique Rubik's themed products outside of the usual games and puzzles. These include Etch-A-Sketch, The Op, Perplexus, DeKryptic and Marvin's Magic.

Within the USA, You CAN Do the Rubik's Cube program typically places cubes into the hands of half a million students every year, helping them learn critical STEM and STEAM concepts.

The new Connected Cube and its app was designed in partnership with GoCube (utilizing the best in class smartcube's technology) and will be available to pre-order from Tuesday August 18 for an exclusive pre-sale price of USD $49.95 from www.rubiksarena.com. (RRP is USD $59.95).

About Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup

Now in its third year, the 2019 Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup Final took place in Moscow, which was the culmination of many speedcubing events that have taken place in multiple countries including Brazil, China, India, Mexico, Russia and Spain.

The Red Bull Rubik's Cube World Cup is a global competition designed to challenge the most accomplished speedcubers in one of the most exhilarating emerging sports. The World Cup continues to bring additional opportunities to compete with speedcubers from around the world. In the finals, there will be three game modes: Speed Cubing, Fastest Hand (one handed) and Re-Scramble plus events for both men and women. All participants are aged 16 and over.

