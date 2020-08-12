GCW Global Customised Wealth Announces New California Partner

London-Based Wealth Management Firm Continues Expansion with Senior Management Hire

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GCW Global Customised Wealth, the global investment management firm, announced Adam Domat has joined the firm as a partner. Mr. Domat will focus on investment sourcing and diligence, as well as contributing to the ongoing enhancement of GCW's portfolio construction modelling. Mr. Domat is based in Palo Alto, California.

GCW, which now has personnel in London, California and New York, works with international clients and invests globally, offering individuals comprehensive wealth management services.

David Bizer, Managing Partner at GCW, commented, "I am excited to be working closely again with Adam and having him join our senior leadership team. He is an outstanding operator that brings valuable insight, experience and knowledge of the investment landscape that further boosts our delivery of exceptional investment services to our clients. I am confident he will make significant contributions."

Prior to joining GCW, Mr. Domat worked with Mr. Bizer at Jasper Ridge Partners, where he evaluated investment opportunities in public markets and collaborated with Mr. Bizer on portfolio construction and development of the firm's beta overlay program. Previously, Adam was an analyst at Morgan Stanley, where he advised global corporate clients on managing interest rate and foreign exchange risk. Adam holds a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago and a Masters in Finance from the MIT Sloan School of Management. Adam is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.

"GCW represents the best I've seen at combining investment acumen with academic insights to deliver a comprehensive portfolio management service," said Domat. "I'm thrilled to join a team that credibly offers such innovative investment solutions to its clients."

About GCW Global Customised Wealth

GCW Global Customised Wealth provides sophisticated individuals and select institutions with comprehensive investment management solutions. GCW constructs customised portfolios tailored to each client's objectives and needs, taking into consideration all assets and liabilities (including those not managed by GCW), and overlaying optimal currency exposure to correspond with the global lives our clients lead. GCW's clients seek investment opportunities that extend beyond their personal networks, that are transparent and do not suffer from conflicts of interest. GCW works with international clients, invests globally and is headquartered in London with teams in California and New York.