AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF (PR1R) AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 12-Aug-2020 / 13:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF PRIME EURO GOVIES ETF DEALING DATE: 11/08/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 21.6315 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28545139 CODE: PR1R ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1R Sequence No.: 81619 EQS News ID: 1116543 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2020 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)