Technavio has been monitoring the animal genetics market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.79 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 7%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Focus on the development of sustainable livestock is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Animal Genetics Inc., AquaGen AS, Aviagen Group, Coöperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc., Genus Plc, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corp., Topigs Norsvin, and Zoetis Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

North America

What is a major trend in the market?

Increase in the consumption of animal-derived food products is a major trend driving the market growth.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 6.36%.

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Animal Genetics Inc., AquaGen AS, Aviagen Group, Coöperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc., Genus Plc, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corp., Topigs Norsvin, and Zoetis Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Animal Genetics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Animal Genetics Market is segmented as below:

Solution Live Animal Genetic Testing Services Genetic Materials

Geographic Landscape Asia Europe North America ROW



Animal Genetics Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our animal genetics market report covers the following areas:

Animal Genetics Market size

Animal Genetics Market trends

Animal Genetics Market analysis

This study identifies the increase in consumption of animal-derived food products as one of the prime reasons driving the animal genetics market growth during the next few years.

Animal Genetics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the animal genetics market, including some of the vendors such as Animal Genetics Inc., AquaGen AS, Aviagen Group, Coöperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc., Genus Plc, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corp., Topigs Norsvin, and Zoetis Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the animal genetics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Animal Genetics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist animal genetics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animal genetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animal genetics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal genetics market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market outlook

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SOLUTION

Market segmentation by solution

Comparison by solution

Live animal Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Genetic testing services Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Genetic materials Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by solution

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in animal breeding methodologies

Focus on development of sustainable livestock

Growing adoption of public-private partnership for improving livestock farming

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Animal Genetics Inc.

AquaGen AS

Aviagen Group

Coöperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a.

Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc.

Genus Plc

Hendrix Genetics BV

Neogen Corp.

Topigs Norsvin

Zoetis Inc.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

