Huawei kicking off First FusionSolar Roadshow in Benelux and Germany

AMSTERDAM and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei is kicking off its first FusionSolar roadshow in Benelux and Germany, fully respecting the social distancing rules with regards to the COVID-19. The roadshow has two separate routes for each region, and is scheduled to last from mid-August till end October 2020 with 24 stops planned so far. The two trucks with the latest Huawei residential product portfolio will be shown to sales partners and installers directly.

With sufficient safe distancing, interested installers and distribution partners can take a closer look at the latest products and discuss the new developments with the Huawei FusionSolar team. Attendees can also post their best moments on social media with the hashtags huawei fusionsolar roadshow solarbus wattkraft and have a chance to win a Huawei Smart Watch or Smartphone.

Check out the individual roadshow website for more details.

https://solarbus.nl/ (for Benelux) or www.solar-roadshow.com (for Germany)

BENELUX Roadshow Schedule:

10 August until 21 August: Northern Netherlands (Dokkum, Zwolle)

24 August until 4 September: Southern Netherlands (Roosendaal, Roermond)

7 September until 18 September: Central Netherlands (Haarlem, Kootwijkerbroek)

Germany Roadshow Schedule:

18.08.20 Norderstedt/Strandhaus Norderstedt

20.08.20 Schwerin/MV Seenplatte

25.08.20Berlin/Brandenburg Wasserski Ruhlsdorf

27.08.20 Xanten/bagfiz am See

Interested companies and installers can register at: https://solarbus.nl/ (for Benelux) or www.solar-roadshow.com (for Germany) and our team may just drive to your doorsteps next.

A thorough hygiene and safe measures are in place for the roadshow to mitigate the risk for COVID-19. Masks and hand sanitiser will be provided. Coordination and implementation is handled by Huawei's VAP (Value Added Partner) Wattkraft.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1227391/Huawei.jpg