A Soaring Tech Stock That You've Probably Never Heard Of
If you need any convincing that the technology sector is capable of delivering outsized profits, all you need to do is take a look at Conduent Inc (NASDAQ:CNDT).
The Florham Park, New Jersey-based business analytics and automation company is not a well-known stock by any means; it has a market capitalization under $1.0 billion at the time of this writing. Yet, in a recent single trading session, its share price skyrocketed 82.7%.
