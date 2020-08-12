Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Announces Record Sales Month for Dispensary Vertical

Cannabis Technology Company Records 64% Sales Growth During Pandemic

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology company, announced today that its monthly cash sales rose 64% in the month ending July 31, 2020. The increase reflects dispensary cash sales booked in the month versus the same month of the previous year.

Leafbuyer's development of new technologies, sales and marketing initiatives, and point of sale integrations account for the year-over-year success.

"We made a strong pivot at the start of the pandemic, and it is paying off. Exceeding our sales goals is a major focus of the organization," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "By creating the highest quality, technology-driven products and using these innovations to secure new clients, we look to continue this momentum and achieve our goal of profitability in the very near future."

The Company has made significant progress in recent months by developing advanced Leafbuyer Loyalty "wallet" features, bolstering its texting platform, integrating with major POS companies, and launching new marketing channels designed to enhance Leafbuyer's value proposition and attract more customers.

"I am extremely excited about our direction and the advancements the Leafbuyer team has made over the last year," continued Rossner. "We will continue to execute our strategic initiatives and position Leafbuyer Technologies as a dominant player in the cannabis industry."

To learn more about Leafbuyer, visit Tech.Leafbuyer.com.

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group. Learn more at Tech.Leafbuyer.com.

