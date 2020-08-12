

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a week of opening for regular classes, more than 900 students and staff members in the Cherokee County School District in northern Georgia have been forced to go on quarantine because of possible exposure to coronavirus, raising more questions about the feasibility and risks involved in the move.



Cherokee County Schools reopened on August 3 for in-person learning. When in-person and virtual options for learning offered, more than 30,000 of the district's 42,000 students reportedly opted to return to their classrooms.



Cherokee County School District Superintendent Dr. Brian V. Hightower said one high school has been closed after the diagnosis.



The district is reporting 59 confirmed cases among students and staff across 19 schools.



In Florida, a third death connected to the Fort Braden School community in Tallahassee was reported Tuesday. The person died after contracting the disease.



Schools in the state are set to reopen on August 31.



Florida reported another day of record deaths - 276 - among its residents Tuesday, bringing the state total to 8,553.



Despite the rising case numbers, hospitalizations due to the coronavirus infection are falling for a week in Florida.



The virus generally has affected poorer school communities more severely than wealthier areas, according to USA Today.



Even as COVID-19 pandemic spreads out of control in the United States, the Trump administration is pressing state authorities to reopen school for Fall semester. Schools across the country have been shut down over coronavirus concerns since March.



Despite the President's push for college football to resume ignoring the pandemic, The Big Ten Conference decided to cancel its fall season.



With 12,500 new confirmed infections, California reported its second-highest daily increase Tuesday, while Texas hit the half a million mark.



With the addition of 46,643 new coronavirus patients, the total number of confirmed cases in the country rose to 5141208, according to latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.



1,072 people died from the viral infection in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative national total to 164537.



