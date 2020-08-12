RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced it has been ranked highest for both the European Hosted IP Telephony and Unified Cloud Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market in the new 2020 Frost Sullivan UCaaS Radar Report. The Frost Sullivan Radar Report provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology evaluating more than 120 companies. The team of industry analysts identified 20 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment. RingCentral received the highest combined growth and innovation score of all the providers.

"RingCentral stands out among providers offering hosted IP telephony and UCaaS in the European market with its keen ability to identify key mega trends and promptly align its solutions portfolio roadmap with rapidly evolving business technology requirements," explained Elka Popova, Vice President of Research at Frost Sullivan. "Unique partnerships with leading industry participants and a growth-focused company culture, combined with the provider's relentless pursuit of technology innovation, are likely to boost RingCentral's future growth prospects in Europe, as well as the rest of the world."

The 2020 Frost Sullivan UCaaS Radar report highlights a number of key strengths for RingCentral, including:

RingCentral ranks high on both the innovation and growth axes on Frost Radar due to the company's robust and constantly evolving UCaaS portfolio and market-leading growth rates

Being cited for constantly enhancing customer value by adding new features and capabilities to its flagship RingCentral Office solution

RingCentral's growth in European markets, which may accelerate the company's creative partnerships with Atos, Avaya and BT, among other partners, and highly effective direct sales

Using flexible cloud technology and a proprietary platform that enable cost-effective scalability

"Our platform was built for the mobile and distributed workforce, so that enterprises can keep their customers, partners, and employees connected," said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer, RingCentral. "We're honored to be ranked highest in this new report by Frost Sullivan, a validation of our continued commitment to providing the secure messaging, video, and phone communications and collaboration solutions for the 'work from anywhere' reality of today's unique circumstances and the years to come."

Results are based on the 2020 Frost Sullivan UCaaS Radar report. For more information, please view a complimentary copy of the report. Results are not an endorsement of RingCentral. Visit ww2.frost.com for more details.

About Frost Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of cloud Message Video Phone (MVP), customer engagement and contact center solutions for businesses worldwide. More flexible and cost-effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral's open platform integrates with leading third-party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

