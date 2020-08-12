Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTC Pink: BBRW) ("the Company"), one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using "Best in Class" American made components integrated with stainless steel processing vessels using only American made steel. CEO of the Company, Jeffrey Lewis, and Director, Samuel Berry, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "We are a manufacturer, and we got into doing breweries about six years ago," explained Lewis, adding that the Company manufactures the stainless steel equipment required for brewery facilities. "We're really trying to move the company into a more global presence," he continued. "There are a lot of companies looking to China to get the equipment to come in at a much cheaper price and lower quality, but we've always stuck to using American steel and having everything filled 100% at our factory here in Northern California."

"What is the history of BrewBilt and where would you like to go from here?", asked Jolly. Lewis shared his background as a stainless steel fabricator and elaborated on the lack of equipment available to home-brewers in the past. "Being a stainless steel manufacturer, I started building all of my own equipment," Lewis explained. "Eventually it just grew into breweries," he added.

"Why did you take the company public?", asked Jolly. "We really want to grow the business," said Lewis. "We want to break out into international waters. There's still a lot of business in the United States, but there are some markets that are really exploding, like South America, Asia, and even South Africa," he explained. "We want to grow the business and be able to offer larger systems as well."

Jolly then asked about the Company's process for placing brewery equipment and systems. Lewis shared that the majority of the Company's business comes from new breweries. "These are breweries that are going online for the first time and we build out the entire system for them," said Lewis. "The brewery itself is customer-driven. So, they come to us and then we decide, working with them, what kind of specifications they're looking for and we manufacture to their needs," added Berry. "In addition to that, we do offer lease programs," said Berry.

Lewis then explained that the placement of the systems does not result in residual payments due to their size and permanency in the building structures. "After we complete the sale, if we stay partners with our customers, we'll keep a really tight relationship. When their business grows and grows, they'll call us back and order more tanks," said Lewis, adding that the Company's leasing program provides an interest-free incentive to assist them in closing the sale.

The conversation then turned to the Company's short-term and long-term potential. "What we're looking at over the next 12 months is being able to close about 8-10 jobs," said Berry. "Then it seems to be escalating after that," he added. "The cannabis side of the business is becoming as lucrative as the brewery side of the business. On the cannabis side, the interest that has been coming to the company has been through three specific companies that are leaders in the area of extraction and are working with growers all over the country," continued Berry. "As that business falls in play, the brewery side of the business expands."

"On June 30th, the company put out a press release discussing buying back around $1.5 million of your stock, as well as a dividend," noted Jolly. "What's the story on that?", he asked. "We intend to repurchase, through our own cash reserves, $1.5 million of securities in the open marketplace," explained Berry. "Those securities will be retired to treasury," he added. "We want to begin the program on the 1st of September and end the program around September 15th."

To close the interview, Lewis and Berry expressed their confidence in the Company's growth and potential as they continue to deliver on their goals.

