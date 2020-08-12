

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. increased by more than anticipated in the month of July, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Wednesday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in July, matching the increase seen in June. Economist had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still advanced by 0.6 percent in July after inching up by 0.2 percent in the previous month. Core prices were expected to edge up by another 0.2 percent.



