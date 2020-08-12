Technavio has been monitoring the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Frequently Asked Questions-

At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?

Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.

What is the key factor driving the market?

Growing investment in smart factories is one of the key factors driving the market growth.

Who are the top players in the market?

Bosch Rexroth AG, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp., and YASKAWA Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?

APAC

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?

The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 5.44%.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bosch Rexroth AG, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp., and YASKAWA Electric Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing investment in smart factories will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market is segmented as below:

Product Hardware Software Services

End-user Automotive Industry Oil and Gas Industry Water and Wastewater Industry Power Industry Food and Beverage Industry Other Industries

Geographic Landscape APAC Europe MEA North America South America



Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market report covers the following areas:

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market size

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market trends

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market analysis

This study identifies an increasing focus on expanding capabilities of micro PLCs as one of the prime reasons driving the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next few years.

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market, including some of the vendors such as Bosch Rexroth AG, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co. Ltd., IDEC Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp., and YASKAWA Electric Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Micro Programmable Logic Controller (PLC) Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of micro programmable logic controller (PLC) market vendors

