Azeus Takes Lead in Redefining The Future of e-AGMS by Enabling The Borderless Intertwine Between Physical and Virtual AGMs

Azeus' latest e-AGM solution drives strong advocacy for all shareholders to exercise their rights amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Robust take-up in latest offering demonstrates urgent demand by companies to effectively meet shareholders' needs in a 'new normal' environment

In the month of June, some 60 customers conducted their AGMs using Azeus' e-AGM solution

e-AGM solution is now being marketed and expanding internationally

HONG KONG, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd. ("Azeus" or the "Group") a leading provider of IT consultancy services based in Hong Kong, has taken a leadership role in redefining the future of electronic annual general meetings ("e- AGM") by enabling the borderless intertwine between physical and virtual AGMs. Riding on the back of this vision, Azeus recently launched its e-AGM solution which was largely conceptualised around the urgent need to drive a strong advocacy for all shareholders to exercise their rights, even with the restrictions and constraints brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Group's latest service offering has elicited very encouraging response from listed companies, enterprises, business associations and non-profit organisations. This underpins an inherently strong demand for a solution that continues to meaningfully and safely engage stakeholders despite the constraints of the pandemic.



In the month of June alone, Azeus ran virtual AGMs for some 60 customers comprising listed companies, enterprises, business associations and non-profit organisations. Riding on the strong reception for its end-to-end e-AGM solution in Singapore, Azeus has started to market internationally, adding customers from the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Authorities across the world have imposed a wide range of containment measures, primarily involving social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Amid the ongoing situation, where companies face challenges in organising AGMs, the authorities have also made changes to allow AGMs to be conducted through virtual means.

Mr. Lee Wan Lik, Managing Director of Azeus, said, "Virtual AGMs are relatively new and have come to the fore because of the virus fallout. Azeus' range of products have been designed to enable businesses and organisations to conduct remote meetings in line with industry best practices. We will continue to refine our latest e- AGM solution to break the barriers between physical and virtual AGMs. Our overarching objective for e-AGMs is to provide the same opportunities which a physical AGM offers, by protecting shareholders' rights while facilitating the interaction between shareholders and the panel."

Just as the COVID-19 situation accelerates digitalisation, security is also a growing concern due to the increase in data vulnerability. As a CMMI Level 5 company, Azeus is recognised at the highest level possible internationally for software development capabilities and software integration. The Group's software services, including the latest e-AGM solution, feature a high level of security. Data is stored in secure hosting facilities audited under international standards, and protected with complex encryption algorithms to ensure data security. In addition, Azeus' e-AGM solution features a two-factor authentication for added security and verification, as well as a digital proxy form submission for the convenience of shareholders.



About Azeus Systems Holdings Ltd.

Established in 1991, Azeus is a leading provider of IT consultancy services. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Azeus has presence in the United Kingdom, the Philippines and China. Besides designing as well as implementing a wide range of IT software and systems to fulfil the outsourcing needs of customers, Azeus also provides maintenance and support services. The Group has won the first business processes outsourcing project from the Hong Kong Government, covering IT consulting, IT maintenance and support, as well as office operations and support services.

Azeus is appraised at the highest level of the CMMI-SW model, endorsing its commitment to delivering high quality work. Its emphasis on consistently high quality solutions has enabled the Group to build a solid track record of over 100 projects for many government departments and over 15 projects for the commercial sector in Hong Kong. Azeus has also developed several world class software products and has achieved an international customer base spanning over 70 countries in both the public and commercial sectors. In recent years, the Group has also expanded its operations into the UK, and established a growing track record of public sector projects for UK government bodies.

Azeus was listed on the Main Board of SGX-ST in October 2004.