Openly Names Former Willis Re Executive Grant Owens as Chief Product & Underwriting Officer, Announces Upcoming Product Enhancements

The fast-growing premium homeowners insurance company makes strategic hire to spearhead product development

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance platform, has announced the appointment of Grant Owens as Chief Product & Underwriting Officer. Owens will lead the product team, spearheading product development, and driving Openly's growth and expansion nationwide.





Openly uses its secure technology to simplify the homeowner's insurance process for independent agents and consumers, enabling them to obtain quotes in under 15 seconds. Openly's product combines cutting edge technology with sophisticated pricing methodology to offer homeowners more comprehensive coverage and protection at a competitive price. Upcoming product announcements and enhancements to be developed and deployed by Owens and the Openly product team include,

Rapid expansion of Openly's homeowners footprint across more states, currently on track to be live in 10 or more states by year-end

AI and machine learning-driven enhancements to up-market product pricing and underwriting algorithms

Development of complementary umbrella and flood products with future plans to enter personal auto

"Grant has a proven track record of developing and deploying innovative platforms and products," said Ty Harris, Co-Founder, and CEO of Openly. "He also brings a wealth of experience working with reinsurers, which is a critical part of what makes Openly possible. Most importantly, he has worked at large companies and yet exhibits that innovative, scrappy mindset that is required at an early stage company like Openly. We feel fortunate to have him leading the charge as we build out or products for independent agents and consumers across the country."

An insurance industry veteran, Owens has spent his career as an actuary working at Liberty Mutual and, most recently, at Willis Re, where he was an Executive Vice President. As Openly's Chief Product Officer, Owens will help Openly maintain its mission to bring transparency to a traditionally opaque industry through collaboration across teams within Openly.

"We are living in a time where customers and independent agents demand a tech-forward insurance product, and I'm grateful to be given the opportunity to lead that charge," said Grant Owens, Chief Product Officer of Openly. "Our team will focus on improving upon the current homeowner's product, with the goal being to have the product available to agents in more states while developing new product lines in parallel."

About Openly

Openly is a Boston-based premium homeowner's insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage using advanced pricing models. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyinc.

