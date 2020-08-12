Optec International, Inc.: Introducing the "Optec Hydroxyl" Portable UVC Sterilization & Disinfection Device for in Car Use While Driving

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / OPTEC International Inc., (OTC PINK:OPTI) Today announced a massive breakthrough in the Pandemic prevention fight for UVC sterilization in an environment that has remained without a solution for the majority of Americans, their vehicles. Until Now. OPTEC's introduction of the totally safe certified OPTEC HYDROXYL portable disinfecting and sterilization device cleans the air inside the vehicle while simultaneously sanitizing and disinfecting using active OH radicals and deep penetration sterilization. The OPTEC Hydroxyl Air Sterilizer uses OH radicals to transform virus proteins, therefore decomposing bacteria and viruses. It is a safe and fast sterilizer for airborne infection for surface and material sterilization. It also removes dust and particles while deodorizing the areas to purify the air for better breathing conditions. Certified SGS test report results show 99.99% effective killing of bacteria, germs, organic pollutants and viruses.

The OPTEC Hydroxyl sterilizer can be a major requirement for the larger private transportation organizations, including Lyft, Uber, Taxi and personal livery companies, for rapid constant non-toxic sterilization of frequently used vehicles, now being mandated in most states for disinfection and sterilization for passenger safety after each ride.

OPTEC is a market leader in the development and distribution of (Ultra-Violet) UV-C & UV Germicidal Non-Toxic Sanitization and Disinfection using Chemical Free technologies and products. OPTEC is significantly helping in changing the Germicidal Sterilization & Disinfecting environment using UV-C Light and UV Products. Ultra-Violet light is now the Worlds most advanced solution for Killing Bacteria, Mites & Parasites whilst simultaneously de-activating 99% of Virus's in a non-chemical environment. The Company previously announced the introduction of a safer way to Re-Open in Person Schools across the country using a suite of OPTEC products as an alternative to distance learning options mandated in many states. Rd viruses. It is a safe and f

Additional Information Links Relating to Ultra-Violet Technology.

https://www.iheart.com/content/2020-07-29-jetblue-testing-ultraviolet-cleaning-robot-to-disinfect-planes/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8237137/Columbia-scientist-says-special-type-ultraviolet-light-secret-killing-coronavirus.html

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/new-york-city-subway-ultraviolet-light-coronavirus-mta/

https://www.ny1.com/nyc/all-boroughs/news/2020/05/19/mta-invests--1-million-in-uv-light-machines-to-clean-subways

https://abcnews.go.com/US/ultraviolet-light-zap-coronavirus-york-city-subways-buses/story?id=70770382

Safe Harbor Statement: Safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Opti, OPTEC or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions, or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. OPTEC International Inc.

OPTEC UVC Website: www.optecuvc.com

OPTEC International, Inc. Contact: info@optecintl.com Call Center. 877- 955-8787

SOURCE: Optec International, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601271/Introducing-the-Optec-Hydroxyl-Portable-UVC-Sterilization-Disinfection-Device-for-in-Car-Use-While-Driving