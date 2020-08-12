Sessions show how open source project Open Policy Agent enables teams to secure and accelerate Kubernetes and microservices deployments with cloud-native authorization

Styra, Inc., the founders of Open Policy Agent (OPA) and leaders in cloud-native authorization, announced today that company executives, founders, maintainers, as well as OPA end users and contributors will deliver 10 separate sessions at KubeCon CloudNativeCon Europe 2020 Virtual on OPA best practices for cloud app authorization, policy and security. OPA is a general-purpose policy engine that solves a number of policy-related use cases for cloud-native environments.

As enterprises move containerized/cloud-native applications into production, workloads need to be secure and compliant with relevant regulations before they reach runtime. During the sessions, Styra and members of the OPA community will show how OPA authorization provides solutions to these issues and will present real-world use cases for OPA, all proven in production by the open source project's community of users.

The Cloud Native Computing Foundation's flagship conference will gather adopters and technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities virtually from Aug. 17 20. Join the community for four days to further the education and advancement of cloud native computing.

Upcoming OPA virtual sessions

Mon., Aug. 17

6:50am PT Help! My cluster is on the Internet: Container security fundamentals, Samuel Davidson, Google

Tues., Aug. 18

5:30am PT Handling container vulnerabilities with Open Policy Agent, Teppei Fukuda, Aqua Security

9:30am PT Open Policy Agent Introduction, Rita Zhang, Microsoft and Patrick East, Styra

Wed., Aug. 19

4:00am PT How ABN AMRO switched cloud providers without anyone noticing, Mike Ryan, backtothelab.io and Laura Rehorst, ABN AMRO

4:45am PT Deep Dive: Harbor Enterprise Cloud Native Artifact Registry, Steven Zou and Daniel Jiang, VMWare

5:30am PT Securing your healthcare data with OPA, Martin Pratt, Medudoc and Ash Narkar, Styra

5:30am PT Managing multi-cluster/multi-tenant Kubernetes with GitOps, Chris Carty, Independent

7:55am PT Sharing clusters: Learnings from building a namespace on-demand platform, Lukas Gentele, DevSpace Technologies Inc.

8:40am PT Open Policy Agent deep dive, Tim Hinrichs and Ash Narkar, Styra

Thurs., Aug. 20

4:45am PT Episode IV: A new network service mesh, Frederick Kautz, Doc.ai and Nikolay Nikolaev, VMware

