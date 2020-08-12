

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines has extended its offer to waive change fees for customers who purchase tickets for travel, until December 31, 2020 in response to lower travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic. This means that the travelers need not pay penalties for changing the origin and destination cities.



Since the onset of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in January, this is the eighth time the airline is extending its period for change fees waiver for customers purchasing travel tickets.



The airline noted that the offer is available for any of American's fares. However, customers may still have to pay for any difference in fare, if applicable, at the time of re-booking for the new trip. Only the change fee will be waived.



This offer is now applicable for any ticket purchases made by customers by September 30, 2020 for travel through December 31, 2020. The change fees are incurred by the customer prior to travel.



American Airlines said all AAdvantage award tickets are included in this offer. The customer is allowed to make the change to the trip only once.



In late July, American Airlines said while reporting financial results for the second quarter that COVID-19 and the resulting shutdown of the U.S. economy caused severe disruptions to global demand for air travel. It called the quarter the most challenging in American's history.



The company said May and June revenue trends were encouraging, however, demand weakened somewhat during July as COVID-19 cases have increased and new travel restrictions have been put into place.



The company noted that it will continue to match its forward capacity with observed bookings trends and presently expects its third quarter system capacity to be down approximately 60 percent year-over-year.



In mid-July, the airline also warned about 25,000 employees, which is about 20 percent of its total workforce, about possibility of furloughs, as airline operators around the globe continue to struggle due to the coronavirus pandemic.



American Airlines has asked employees to take new extended leaves program that can last up to two years or early retirement packages before having to involuntarily cut their jobs.



Meanwhile, airlines are prohibited from cutting jobs or pay rates of workers through September 30 under the terms of $25 billion in federal payroll support.



The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers to notify staff about possible layoffs or temporary furloughs generally 60 days in advance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AMERICAN AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de