On 10 August 2020 amended Articles of Association NEO Finance, AB (hereinafter - the Company) had been registered in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania after the increase of authorised capital of the Company. Following the increase of the authorised capital of the Company, such capital is equal to EUR 1 660 435,92 and is divided into 3 773 718 units of shares, which grant 3 773 718 votes. Nominal value per share - EUR 0.44. Enclosed: Articles of Association of the Company, registered on 10 August 2020. Head of Administration Aiva Remeikiene Email: aiva@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=786470