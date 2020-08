The "Finland Digital Gift Card (e-Gift Card) and Incentive Card Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics (Databook) Market Size and Forecast (2015-2024) Covid-19 Update Q2 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In value terms, the gift card market in Finland has recorded a CAGR of 31.7% during 2015-2019. The e-gift card industry in Finland will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 20.4% during 2020-2024. The e-gift card market in the country is estimated to reach US$ 342.7 million by 2024.

The socio-economic environment in Finland has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

While the pandemic has negatively impacted growth across key industries, there has been a large-scale adoption of digital payment both by retail and business consumers. Supported by broader industry trends, and shift in consumer behaviour, overall gifting and gift card industry has witnessed fundamental changes. Consequently, sale of e-gift card or digital gift card has witnessed sharp increase in Q2 2020, according to the Global Gift Card Survey.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of digital gift cards (e-gift cards) and corporate incentive cards market along with consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in Finland. It also provides top level market size and forecast of total spend on gift and gift cards. The report includes raw data along with structured dashboards, charts, and tables in an interactive Excel format.

Below is a summary of country level trend analyses covered across gift card segments:

Total gift market: This report provides detailed view of overall spend on gifts, broken down by retail and consumer segments. For both retail and consumer segments, this report provides a breakdown of spend on gifts by product categories (13 segments) and retail sectors (7 segments).

Gift cards: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides top level analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid gift card categories. Assesses market dynamics by type of consumer (retail and corporate SMB, Mid-Tier, Large Enterprise), gifting occasion, digital gift card, and market share by retail sectors.

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis: Provides market size and forecast for digital gift cards, broken down by retail and corporate buyers. It also includes gift card spend by occasion (retail festivals special celebration days, milestone celebration, self-use, other; Corporate incentive cards consumer incentive card, employee incentive card, and sales/partner incentive card). The report also includes digital gift card adoption by company size.

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key KPIs related to digital gift card (e-gift card) dynamics including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using gift cards across key retail sectors.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across retail sectors (7 segments) to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of gift card spend.

Market share by retailer: Provides overall market share of closed loop gift cards by key retailers in Finland.

Distribution channel analysis: Provides market share by distribution channel online vs offline sales and 1st party vs 3rd party sales (sales through outlet of other retailers).

Report Scope

Total Spend on Gifts in Finland

Gift Card Market Size by Consumer Segment in Finland

Digital Gift Card Market Size in Finland

Gift Card Spend by Consumer Behavior and Demographics in Finland

Gift Card Market Size by KPIs across Consumer Segments in Finland

Gift Spend by Product Categories in Finland

Gift Card Spend by Retail Sector in Finland

Gift Card Spend by Distribution Channel (Split by Retail and Corporate Consumers) in Finland

Closed Loop Gift Card Market Share by Key Retailers (for overall market)

Key Retailers

S Group

Kesko Oyj

Alko Oy

Suomen Lahikauppa Oy

Stockmann Oyj Abp

Dixons Carphone plc

Wolseley plc

Reitangruppen AS

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Verkkokauppa.com Oy

Intersport International Corp (IIC)

Reasons to Buy

In-depth understanding of overall gift card and digital (e-gift card) market dynamics: Understand market opportunity, key trends and drivers along with five-year forecast (2015-2024) for gift cards and digital (e-gift card) in Finland.

Develop market specific strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities across consumer segments and occasions to formulate your digital (e-gift card) strategy; assess market specific key trends and risks.

Get insights into consumer attitude and behaviour in Finland: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour and boost ROI. Get detailed insights into retail spend through gift cards for both retail and corporate consumers.

Get complete perspective through six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Distribution channel insights: Understand gift cards sales dynamics by channels online vs offline and by 1st party vs 3rd party sales

Closed loop gift card market share by key retailers

