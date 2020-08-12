Interactive Display Market worth $13.2 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Interactive Display Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Product (Interactive Kiosk, Whiteboard, Table, Video Wall, Monitor), Technology (LCD, LED, OLED), Panel Size, Panel Type, Vertical, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Interactive Display Market is expected to grow from USD 9.0 billion in 2020 to USD 13.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing demand for gamification and digital classrooms, growing adoption of interactive displays in retail sector, declining price of displays, easy availability of interactive products, and increased end-user engagement by using interactive displays for various applications-such as learning, presentations, signage, wayfinding, and ticketing.

Interactive whiteboard held the largest share of the interactive display market in 2019

The advent of interactive learning and advancements in teaching methodologies drive the growth of the market for interactive whiteboards. Due to rapid advancements in technology, companies focus on innovation to provide variety and additional features in products. Researchers associated with different companies are focusing on integrating new technologies in conventional interactive white board to make them user-friendly and interactive. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is one such technology, which provides huge opportunities for the interactive whiteboard market to grow.

32-65" held the largest share of the interactive display market in 2019

Interactive displays with screen sizes between 32 inches and 65 inches are mainly used in the healthcare and hospitality sectors. Besides, these screens are also used in restaurants as menu boards to indicate prices, ingredients, and waiting time of the orders taken from customers. In the healthcare sector, many interactive healthcare smart displays are specially designed for the hospital environment.

Flat panel type to dominate the interactive display market during the forecast period

The interactive display market is currently dominated by the flat panel displays only. The other 2 panel types are in a very nascent stage in the interactive ecosystem, as of now, and are expected to grow at a high rate during the forecast period. Going forward, transparent displays are expected to be used more in interactive tables, kiosks, and monitors.

North America is leading the market for interactive display in 2019

North America is the leading region in terms of market size related to interactive display applications. The interactive display market is estimated to grow significantly over the next few years in North America. In the current market scenario, the US dominates the interactive display market in North America. Mexico is expected to rapidly adopt interactive displays in the near future. Therefore, the interactive display market is expected to have potential opportunities in North America.

Some of the key companies operating in the market are Samsung Electronics (South Korea), LG Display (South Korea), NEC Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Leyard Optoelectronic (Planar) (China), Sharp (Foxconn) (Japan), Elo Touch Solutions (US), Crystal Display Systems (UK), ViewSonic (US), Horizon Display (US), and so on.

