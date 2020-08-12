SQream Connector Newly Featured in Tableau's Extension Gallery Enables Interactive Analytics on Massive Data Stores

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SQream , provider of a data analytics acceleration platform that enables enterprises to gain critical business insights from their massive data stores, announced today that its data connector is now available in the Tableau Extension Gallery. The connector provides Tableau customers with near real-time interactive analytics on terabytes to petabytes of data. The SQream Connector offers a more convenient and reliable way to ensure version compatibility for SQream and Tableau integrations, while simplifying the addition of new data sources.

SQream enables Tableau users to load vast amounts of data, while facilitating the exploration, analysis, correlation, and visualization of more data. The platform harnesses the high-throughput performance of GPUs for analyzing massive volumes of raw data.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with SQream, and offer an optimized connector with enhanced performance that will allow customers to instantly leverage the power of SQream directly within Tableau," said Brian Matsubara, RVP of Global Technology Alliances at Tableau. "SQream's data acceleration opens up new possibilities for analyzing more data at faster speeds."

SQream's data acceleration platform performs the heavy hitting compute of complex SQL queries to be analyzed in Tableau. Users can connect and begin data exploration within seconds, with no limitations on the dimensionality or depth of the query.

"We are very excited to partner with Tableau, the leader in interactive data visualization and analytics. The SQream Connector for Tableau transforms big data into the real-time insights that organizations need to create a competitive advantage, and to improve business decision making," said Ilan Ackerman, Chief Business Development Officer at SQream. "Fast data discovery and exploration enables data scientists and analysts to generate valuable insights quicker, to improve the quality and accuracy of their business decisions."

About SQream Technologies

SQream develops and markets SQream DB, designed to obtain unparalleled business intelligence from massive data stores. Global enterprises use SQream DB to analyze more data than ever before, while achieving improved performance, reduced footprint, significant cost savings and the ability to scale the amount of data they analyze to hundreds of terabytes and more. SQream DB is available both on premise and in the cloud. To learn more, visit sqream.com or follow us on twitter @sqreamtech .

