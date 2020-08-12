Anzeige
12.08.2020
International Investor Magazine announces its Summer 2020 award winners

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Investor is proud to announce its recognition of excellence in all industries and at all levels, across the globe. The awards recognise the businesses that consistently delivered first-rate service, innovation, and performance, despite the many disruptions the world has faced this year. These are the qualities that clients look for more than ever and the latest award winners are the companies they trust.

Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Ltd's CEO, Christine Russell said, "I would like to thank the International Investor Awards, and the subscribers of International Investor magazine, for recognising Cornèr Bank's continued leadership and excellence. It's an honour and a privilege to accept this award on behalf of my organisation - but the true reward comes from knowing that we are making a real difference in the quality of our clients' investment options".

The following lists International Investor readers' choices of the organisations and people that are bringing better ways of doing business to the investment and finance community.

The Summer 2020 winners:

Access Bank

Sustainable Bank in Year // Africa

Arca Fondi

Best Bank // Nigeria

Digital Wealth Management Company Of The Year // Italy

AvaTrade

Best Affiliate Programme - AvaPartner // Europe

Banco Internacional

Bank of the Year // Chile

Bank Nizwa

Islamic Bank Of The Year // Oman

Banner Asset Management

Islamic CEO Of The Year // Oman

Investment Management Company Of The Year (Real Estate) // Australia

Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Ltd

Community Partner Of The Year (Real Estate) // Australia

Real Estate Investment Fund Of The Year // Australia

Best Private Banking Services // The Bahamas

ICU

Asset Manager of the Year // CEE

Private Wealth Systems

Excellence in Corporate Governance // CEE

Best Family Office Reporting Solutions // Global

Taipei Fubon Bank

Most Innovative Bank // Taiwan

Tickmill

Digital Banking Services of the Year // Taiwan

Best Trading Conditions

About International Investor

International Investor provides insights, news and visual informative pieces with topics ranging from world markets and industry analysis to impact investing and so much more. All content is dedicated to the global investment community that wants to take a step ahead. Stay up to date and connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

