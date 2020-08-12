International Investor Magazine announces its Summer 2020 award winners

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Investor is proud to announce its recognition of excellence in all industries and at all levels, across the globe. The awards recognise the businesses that consistently delivered first-rate service, innovation, and performance, despite the many disruptions the world has faced this year. These are the qualities that clients look for more than ever and the latest award winners are the companies they trust.

Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Ltd's CEO, Christine Russell said, "I would like to thank the International Investor Awards, and the subscribers of International Investor magazine, for recognising Cornèr Bank's continued leadership and excellence. It's an honour and a privilege to accept this award on behalf of my organisation - but the true reward comes from knowing that we are making a real difference in the quality of our clients' investment options".

The following lists International Investor readers' choices of the organisations and people that are bringing better ways of doing business to the investment and finance community.

The Summer 2020 winners:

Access Bank Sustainable Bank in Year // Africa Arca Fondi Best Bank // Nigeria Digital Wealth Management Company Of The Year // Italy AvaTrade Best Affiliate Programme - AvaPartner // Europe Banco Internacional Bank of the Year // Chile Bank Nizwa Islamic Bank Of The Year // Oman Banner Asset Management Islamic CEO Of The Year // Oman Investment Management Company Of The Year (Real Estate) // Australia Cornèr Bank (Overseas) Ltd Community Partner Of The Year (Real Estate) // Australia Real Estate Investment Fund Of The Year // Australia Best Private Banking Services // The Bahamas ICU Asset Manager of the Year // CEE Private Wealth Systems Excellence in Corporate Governance // CEE Best Family Office Reporting Solutions // Global Taipei Fubon Bank Most Innovative Bank // Taiwan Tickmill Digital Banking Services of the Year // Taiwan Best Trading Conditions

About International Investor