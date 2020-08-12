Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 12.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Neuer Wolfram-Player legt los! Jetzt einsteigen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
12.08.2020 | 17:28
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Result of AGM

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, August 12

12 August 2020

JZ Capital Partners Limited(the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 12 August 2020, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 17 June 2020 (the "Notice") were duly passed.

Details of the final voting position in respect of the valid proxies received by the Company should be read alongside the Notice and are noted below:

Ordinary ResolutionForAgainstAbstain
165,617,67500
265,617,67500
365,617,67500
465,614,56803,107
5 (1)18,305,56200
6 (1)17,321,950983,6120
7 (1)18,305,56200
864,533,4591,084,2160
Extraordinary ResolutionForAgainstAbstain
965,617,67500

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

(1) The proxy voting results in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 5 through to 7 have been counted in accordance with Article 14(17) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company

The Special Business by Ordinary Resolution was also passed at the AGM, as detailed below:


10. SPECIAL BUSINESS BY ORDINARY RESOLUTION

To authorise the Directors in accordance with Article 4(8) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company (the "Articles") to: (a) allot equity securities (as defined in the Articles) of the Company for cash; and (b) sell ordinary shares (as defined in the Articles) held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, as if Article 4(8) of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities for cash and the sale of treasury shares up to an aggregate amount of 7,747,417 ordinary shares, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company or on 31 August 2021, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement that would or might require equity securities to be allotted, or treasury shares to be sold, after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities, or sell treasury shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

Ordinary ResolutionForAgainstAbstain
1064,793,203824,4720

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Samuel Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001
Email: SW171@ntrs.com

END

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.