JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Result of AGM

12 August 2020

JZ Capital Partners Limited(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registration number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 12 August 2020, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 17 June 2020 (the "Notice") were duly passed.

Details of the final voting position in respect of the valid proxies received by the Company should be read alongside the Notice and are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Against Abstain 1 65,617,675 0 0 2 65,617,675 0 0 3 65,617,675 0 0 4 65,614,568 0 3,107 5 (1) 18,305,562 0 0 6 (1) 17,321,950 983,612 0 7 (1) 18,305,562 0 0 8 64,533,459 1,084,216 0 Extraordinary Resolution For Against Abstain 9 65,617,675 0 0

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

(1) The proxy voting results in respect of Ordinary Resolutions 5 through to 7 have been counted in accordance with Article 14(17) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company

The Special Business by Ordinary Resolution was also passed at the AGM, as detailed below:



10. SPECIAL BUSINESS BY ORDINARY RESOLUTION

To authorise the Directors in accordance with Article 4(8) of the Articles of Incorporation of the Company (the "Articles") to: (a) allot equity securities (as defined in the Articles) of the Company for cash; and (b) sell ordinary shares (as defined in the Articles) held by the Company as treasury shares for cash, as if Article 4(8) of the Articles did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities for cash and the sale of treasury shares up to an aggregate amount of 7,747,417 ordinary shares, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company or on 31 August 2021, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may before such expiry make any offer or agreement that would or might require equity securities to be allotted, or treasury shares to be sold, after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities, or sell treasury shares in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired.

Ordinary Resolution For Against Abstain 10 64,793,203 824,472 0

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Samuel Walden

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

Email: SW171@ntrs.com

