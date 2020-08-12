JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Result of EGM

12 August 2020

JZ Capital Partners Limited(the "Company")

(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated as a non-cellular company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI Number: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors of the Company is pleased to announce that the Resolutions proposed at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held today were duly passed without amendment by the required majorities.

Further details of the Resolutions are set out in the Circular and Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting dated 15 July 2020, copies of which are available on the National Storage Mechanism at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. Defined terms in this announcement shall, unless the context otherwise requires, have the same meaning as used in the Circular.

For information, the following proxy votes (which should be read alongside the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting) were received prior to the Extraordinary General Meeting:

Votes for Discretionary

(voted for) Percentage of votes cast forand discretionary Votes against Percentage of votes cast against Votes withheld Resolution 1 49,095,613 600 99.9961% 1,914 0.0038% 308,747 Resolution 2 67,073,807 600 99.9971% 1,914 0.0028% 0

Note -A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.



