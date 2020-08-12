PJSC RusHydro (HYDR) PJSC RusHydro: Notice of change in share of company 12-Aug-2020 / 17:10 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notice of change in share of company August 12, 2020. Moscow, Russia. PJSC RusHydro (ticker symbol: MOEX, LSE: HYDR; OTCQX: RSHYY) announces that its direct ownership of JSC "SEK" (Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, INN: 6501210088, OGRN: 1096501006030) changed from 26.94% to 34.62%. The grounds on which the issuer has received the right to dispose of a certain number of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital: acquisition of an interest in JSC "SEK". Number and percentage of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital that the issuer had the right to dispose of before the effective date of the relevant grounds: direct disposal of 3,507,568 ordinary shares, which constitutes 26.94% of votes; indirect disposal of 1,000,000 ordinary shares, which constitutes 7.68% of votes; total disposal of 4,507,568 ordinary shares, which constitutes 34.62% of votes. Number and percentage of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital to which the issuer received the right of disposal after the effective date of the applicable grounds: direct disposal of 4,507,568 ordinary shares, which constitutes 34.62% of votes; indirect disposal of 1,000,000 ordinary shares, which constitutes 7.68% of votes; total disposal of 5,507,568 ordinary shares, which constitutes 42.31% of votes. Effective date of the grounds based on which the issuer has received the right to dispose of a certain number of votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital: date of acquisition of shares - August 12, 2020. Date on which the issuer learned of the grounds based on which the issuer received the right to dispose of a certain number of votes that constitutes 5% or has become more than 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 50%, 75%, or 95% of the total votes attached to the voting shares (interests) constituting the company's authorized capital: August 12, 2020. About RusHydro RusHydro Group is the leading producer of renewable energy in Russia. It is one of Russia's largest generating company and is the fourth in the world with over 400 generating facilities. The Group's total electricity generation capacity including Boguchanskaya HPP is 38.0 GW. For more information: Investor Relations Department Tel. +7 (495) 122 0555 ext. 1304 ir@rushydro.ru The information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of RusHydro. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "will," "could," "may" or "might," the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industries, as well as many other risks specifically related to RusHydro and its operations. ISIN: US7821834048, RU000A0JPKH7 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HYDR LEI Code: 2534005TJN9DX4YWVT97 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 81644 EQS News ID: 1116817 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2020 11:10 ET (15:10 GMT)