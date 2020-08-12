U.S. Properties Group, Inc.: U.S. Properties Group Boasts Positive Occupancy Trends at The Shoppes at Montage Mountain - Moosic, Pennsylvania

The Shoppes at Montage Mountain

SCRANTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / U.S Properties Group (USPG) continues its successful leasing activity at The Shoppes at Montage Mountain shopping center in Moosic, Pennsylvania. Its latest signed lease, a 10,000 square foot Versona, is slated to open September 24th, 2020.

Versona, a fun apparel, jewelry, and accessories brand that centers on the unique approach to fashion, welcomes its inclusion at The Shoppes at Montage Mountain. The popular "priced right everyday fashion" store centers around the customer - "The heart of everything we do." Their clientele is of the unique club that take risks with their fashion, but not their budget. The collective group budgets their time with work, family, and social commitments. Versona capitalizes on these traits and offers a one-stop-shop to complete a look from head to toe. Their guest shoppers possess and express individual style that doesn't conform and stands out.

The Shoppes at Montage Mountain is performing very well in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. With the current opening rate of stores affected by the pandemic at 95%, the planned re-opening of Harvest Seasonal Grill slated for mid-August will bring it to 98%. The center continues to supply the area with a great assortment of restaurant and entertainment venues, which are open and producing quality offerings under a safe and COVID-19 restricted environment.

Gord Wiebe, Director of USPG states: "Moosic, Pennsylvania continues its growth and The Shoppes at Montage Mountain is the premier place to shop. We at U.S. Properties Group are seeing continued trends to occupy and favor our outdoor open-air centers as their first choice of locations. We appreciate all of our tenants and the important role of businesses that will help fuel the local economy and attract guests to our centers. Versona is a quality addition that keeps the brick and mortar retail world alive and vibrant."

Tim Todaro, VP Leasing and Development for USPG notes: "The addition of this business adds that key factor of active retail - representing and supporting the local community - and keeps the lively retail offerings that make The Shoppes at Montage Mountain the place to shop, dine and entertain in the Moosic and surrounding areas."

About The Shoppes at Montage Mountain:

The Shoppes at Montage Mountain is Northeastern Pennsylvania's first and only Lifestyle Center and is conveniently located between Scranton and Wilkes-Barre. Amid inviting gathering spots, wide sidewalks, and convenient parking in close proximity to individual shops and eateries, they offer a unique range of premium shops and restaurants, such as Food & Fire BBQ and Taphouse, J. Crew Mercantile, Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Panera Bread, DSW Shoes and much more. The Shoppes at Montage Mountain features many premium tenants and is conveniently located off I-81, Exit 182, Montage Mountain Road. For more tenant information and deals visit - www.shoppesatmontage.com

U.S. Properties Group is growing and owns approximately four million square feet. Redeveloping shopping centers in 10 states and managing over 350 tenant relationships, USPG covers the Midwest and Southeast United States, which includes Alabama, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. Founded to create value and realize the "Upcycling" of shopping center assets, USPG and their team of professionals utilize their skills in acquisitions, development, renovation, and management to enhance property values and restore the community marketplaces with best of class tenants and services. For more information visit www.uspginc.com

