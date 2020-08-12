WaykiChain: Meet WGRT, A DeFi Token Deflationary of 10% Market Circulation Rate

3 Token Model vs 4 Risk Defensive Mechanisms

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 /The token of 3 token model of WaykiChain DeFi ecosystem, which, if you might know, is similar to MakerDao, but in a certain advanced version with its 4 risk defenses mechanism: over collateral, risk pooling, liquidation and emergency circuit breaker.

WGRT, as one of the tokens in 3-token model is its governance token. It ' s price raises in ways including: lending interests and the penalty insolvency system liquidation.

Meet WGRT, Deflationary Token Burn

How WGRT Price Raises

It might be a bit complex to recognize these terms if you are not a DeFi player or to say participate,so to put it in this way, WGRT is a token that ' s be used to govern the system stay stable and balanced. When the case is WaykiChain DeFi operates in a normal and healthy way, when the system is being liquidated, the penalty will be used to repurchase the WGRT in the market and burn it. So in a long term it is a deflationary token.

WGRT Market Circulation Rate Less Than 10%

When we look into the distribution diagram of WGRT you may finds out it is a token that highly controlled by the team lockup.

The distribution of WGRT total circulation supply is shown as below:

Excluding some part of marketing budget, all the other distribution parts are locked up. So that is to say the circulating WGRT in the market is actually less than 10%.

High Interests & Low Thresholds: Sustainable WaykiChain DeFi

So do you remember the collapse of compound first listing on Coinbase? Holders of COMP through yield earning finally got a chance to trade or sell out their yield. Then the price has been dramatically dropped that effect a lot of farmers. The unlimited yield farming is indeed a fair influx of shilling to let the users bear the risk of the system. While the escalating farming, being aware of the whale is the most dangerous concern of the DeFi users.

In this case, the design of the WaykiChain Governance token WGRT could be called really delicate and smart.

The team uses ways of super nodes and Private placement as well as the lockup airdrop to remain the control in decentralized way while realize the risky whale ' s irrational sellout to balance the sustainability of the DeFi Ecosystem.

Expanding Liquidity: 2 Continues Exchange Listing

To increase the liquidity of the ecosystem, WGRT has been listed on two Exchanges now including OkEx.

The Spiral Raising Loop: WGRT vs WaykiChain DeFi

With the certain surging market value, WGRT is backed up with more value to support the DeFi system and to expand the recognition of the WaykiChain DeFi branding. And WaykiChain DeFi ecosystem could gain more adoption both through a healthy governed system by WGRT. Hence WGRT price will raise by the healthy WaykiChain DeFi Ecosystem through both interests and penalty and keeps going to promote Ecosystem and vice versa forming a spiral raising loop.

Cutting-edge Solid Public Chain Technology Loop on DeFi

WaykiChain has already upgraded it public chain into Version 3, featured with 5300 Transaction speed, WASM virtual machine and Cross- chain technology.

All-in One WaykiChain Based DeFi

Be Aware of Money LEGO Collapses

The experimental ETH based DeFi platform is like a huge casino without a universal rule to manage to keep them in an certain order. They once the various project battling for traffic, the slow ETH can not afford the conflicts and conjunction.

Integrated DeFi: Fast, Safe & Smooth User Experience

WaykiChain- based DeFi Ecosystem integrates decentralized exchange, lending CDP and liquidation insurance all together, builds up an all-in-one DeFi ecosystem accesses the investors industry in and out a fair chance with low threshold and high interests through its solid blockchain technology.

Physical Use Launch

W-Broker, Singapore Based Securities Firm

So far, WaykiChain DeFi has already been enabling massive users worldwide benefit from Cross-border investment of stocks of US and Hong Kong. The cooperation with Singapore based Security firm W-Broker since 2019 is a strategic success of WaykiChain accesses users the fair chances to the high threshold investment by removing the complex process of accreditation, and high costs of middleman. Investors industrial ins and outs are no longer limited to their countries ' wealth creation.

Avione Jet & Hotel

WaykiChain DeFi also collapses with Avion Jet , a Private Jet renting company with its global business covering around Hong Kong, Singapore, the US, Dubai and Europe.

As the smoothie planing going forward of real estate in Vietnam, Hotel is one-step ahead utilizes WaykiChain DeFi to reach out the public in a real world through blockchain decentralized technology for whom cannot wait to enjoy a summertime holiday in Europe through WaykiChain DeFi with a favorable 20% off discount.

Media Contact

Company Name:WaykiChain

Person: Lois White

marketing@waykichainhk.com

86-19806715656

Website:www.waykichain.com

SOURCE: WaykiChain

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/601347/Meet-WGRT-A-DeFi-Token-Deflationary-of-10-Market-Circulation-Rate