12 August 2020

Regulatory News:

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) (ISIN: GB00BDSFG982) announces that on 12 August 2020, it filed a preliminary prospectus supplement (the "Preliminary Prospectus Supplement") under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC

The preliminary prospectus supplement will enable TechnipFMC to issue and sell certain of its debt securities in a future offering. The specific terms of any such debt securities, including the price at which such securities will be sold, will be determined and will be described in a free writing prospectus pursuant to Rule 433 under the Securities Act and a separate prospectus supplement filed with the SEC at the time of such offering.

This release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security.

A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of the Preliminary Prospectus Supplement has also been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

