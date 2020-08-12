Dimension Five Technologies Inc.: Dimension Five Announces Appointment of Director and Audit Committee Member

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2020 / Dimension Five Technologies Inc. (CSE:DFT) (the "Company") announces that, effective August 11, 2020, the board of directors has appointed Patrick Butler as a director of the Company and a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Butler has over 10 years of experience in the Capital Markets, having worked as an Investment Advisor, Exempt Market Dealer Representative and in the fields of Corporate Development & Investor Relations.

Patrick is President & CEO of Creekside Communications, VP Corporate Development for Zinc8 Energy Solutions and Registered Representative at Ascenta Finance.

ABOUT Dimension Five Technologies Inc.

Dimension Five Technologies Inc., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, had been developing a new investing platform that helps connect early stage companies with investors. The Company is seeking to change its main business activities as set out in a press release dated July 14, 2020, referenced above. Additional information on Dimension Five is available on the company's website at http://www.dimensionfive.ca.

For further information, please contact :

Chris Parr, CEO

Chris@dimensionfive.ca

