Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2020) Effective Thursday, August 13, 2020, W.D. Latimer Co. Limited will be responsible for the Guaranteed Fill volume and automatic execution of odd lots for the symbol below.
Market Maker: W.D. Latimer Co. Limited
Dealer number: 036
Symbol: LIDO
Quick Link:
Market Marker Assignments
For questions about the eligibility requirements for Market Makers, or order entry on a Market Maker securities, please contact:
trading@thecse.com
416-367-7347
www.thecse.com
