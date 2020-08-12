DBV Technologies S.A.: Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2020

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and



total number of shares of the Company as of July 31, 2020

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345





Date



Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 07/31/2020 54,927,187



Total gross of voting rights: 54,927,187







Total net* of voting rights: 54,867,787





* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights

Attachment