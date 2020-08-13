

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Thursday release July unemployment numbers, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to rise to 7.8 percent from 7.4 percent in June, with the addition of 40,000 jobs following the gain of 210,000 jobs in the previous month. The participation rate is pegged at 64.4 percent, up from 64.0 percent a month earlier.



Australia also will see August's inflation forecast from TD Securities; inflation is called higher by an annual 3.4 percent, up from 3.2 percent in July.



Japan will see July figures for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and a drop of 1.1 percent on year. That follows the 0.6 percent monthly increase and the 1.6 percent yearly drop in June.



New Zealand will provide July numbers for food inflation; in June, food prices were up 4.1 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

