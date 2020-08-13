

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.6 percent on month in July, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 0.6 percent increase in June.



On a yearly basis, producer prices sank 0.9 percent - which also beat expectations for a decline of 1.1 percent following the 1.6 percent drop in the previous month.



Export prices were up 0.8 percent on month and down 3.2 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices climbed 1.9 percent on month and tumbled 12.6 percent on year.



