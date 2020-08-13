

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - AMP Ltd. (AMLTF.PK, AMP.AX) reported that its underlying profit for the first-half of 2020 declined to A$149 million from last year's A$256 million, reflecting COVID-19 impacts.



Net profit attributable to shareholders was A$203 million, compared to a loss of A$2.29 billion in the previous year.



Total operating earnings decreased to A$135 million from A$257 million last year.



The company has announced a series of capital management initiatives to return up to A$544 million to shareholders. They included A$344 million via a special dividend of 10 cents per share, fully franked and up to A$200 million via an on-market share buy-back during the course of the next 12 months. The ex-dividend date for the 2020 special dividend is 18 September 2020.



Following payment of the special dividend the Board does not expect to declare a final fiscal year 2020 dividend.



The company said it is on track for target of A$300 million annual run-rate savings by fiscal year 2022.



AMP said it reached a binding agreement to repurchase Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp.'s or MUTB 15 per cent shareholding in AMP Capital. The amount payable under the purchase agreement is a total cash consideration of A$460 million.



The transaction is expected to complete in third-quarter 2020.



The existing business and capital alliances between MUTB, AMP Limited and AMP Capital will end, following completion of the transaction. MUTB will no longer have a representative on the AMP Capital Board, AMP said.



