Srikanth Swaminathan Joins Investis Digital as Managing Director of its Baroda, India Office

New Appointment Further Bolsters the Company's Commitment to Digital Transformation

LONDON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Investis Digital, a leading global digital communications company has strengthened its service and delivery practice with the appointment of Srikanth Swaminathan as the Managing Director of its Baroda, India office. Mr. Swaminathan's brings over two decades of extensive experience in technology leadership, delivery and digital transformation, program management, business development, practice management and customer relationship management.

This strategic appointment reflects the company's commitment to maximize value for clients at every stage in their digital journey.

In this role, Mr. Swaminathan will lead and cultivate talent in Baroda and further the company's proprietary Connected Content approach to enhance its value proposition in delivering intelligent websites and digital experiences supported by its 24/7 managed service. As the Managing Director of the Baroda office, he will partner with various global teams to align the company's strategic objectives with the needs of its clients.

Dave Johnson, Global Chief Operating Officer said, "I am delighted to welcome Srikanth to Investis Digital and his vast expertise in digital transformation will be invaluable to the business. As the technology industry looks for ways to stay on top of the latest trends, coveted experts like Srikanth allow us to provide the leadership and results that our clients seek."

Mr. Swaminathan's expertise will complement Investis Digital's strong technology capabilities and he will be working closely with Chief Digital Officer, David Corchado to deliver beautifully designed, enterprise-grade websites and continue the innovation of the company's products like Connect.ID Intelligence.

Srikanth Swaminathan, commented, "I am so pleased to be joining the company during this exciting time of growth. In today's environment, building adaptable, visible, and future-proof digital experiences in order to keep your audiences engaged is paramount. I am looking forward to working with my new colleagues to bring solutions to a growing roster of global clients."

Prior to joining Investis Digital, Mr. Swaminathan was employed by Cognizant Technology Solutions, where he worked for over 20 years in a variety of positions. He began his time with the company as a developer, but soon rose to serve as the Head of Delivery for its Collaboration practice. Most recently, he was the Global Head of Digital Delivery for all banking and financial clients. Mr. Swaminathan's wealth of knowledge, culminated through his various roles and long-standing industry history, enables him to address the most pressing issues at every level and allows him to drive great value for clients.

Mr. Swaminathan earned his Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Science from the University of Madras, India.

