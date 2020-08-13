

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK,MTTRY.PK), the former Metro branch that owns electronics chains Media Markt and Saturn, said that it may reduce up to 3,500 full-time jobs in the next 24 to 36 months, primarily in foreign European countries, due to implementation of new operating model.



Details are being discussed with the employee representatives, which are expected to begin shortly.



As of 30 June 2020, the company had around 45,000 full-time employees throughout Europe.



MediaMarktSaturn is also reviewing the store portfolio throughout Europe, due to drop in customer frequencies as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The group has already decided to close 14 loss-making stores permanently. In addition, the number of European stores may decline slightly further in the coming months.



The restructuring will cost about 180 million euros, of which a significant portion is expected in the current financial year 2019/20. But, the company expects the restructuring measures will save 100 million euros per year, the majority of which are to take effect from financial year 2022/23.



Ceconomy said that the Kellerhals family, represented by Convergenta Invest GmbH, who holds around 22% of MediaMarktSaturn, also supports the new operating model.



The German consumer electronics retailer stated that the new Operating Model focuses on harmonized management structures and standardized, efficient processes and procedures across all countries.



The new target organization is intended to simplify the standardization of processes and increase efficiency in the country organizations. In addition, regional country clusters will be formed, and certain countries will be merged organizationally.



MediaMarktSaturn will also harmonize management structures in the stores throughout Europe. In each of the currently around 1,000 stores, a standard organization will be introduced that is headed by a Chief Customer Officer. The stores will also be relieved of administrative tasks in order to focus their capacities even more strongly on customers.



The company said it will provide employees with additional digital tools to further improve service quality and efficiency and make many activities easier for them. These include the employee app, which contains information on product availability and competitor prices, as well as coupons and video product information.



