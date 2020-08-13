

BIRKENFELD (dpa-AFX) - Stratec SE (SBSG), a manufacturer of automated analyzer systems, Thursday reported nearly 49 percent growth in its adjusted net income for the half year, with nearly 10 percent increase in sales, driven by higher sales in systems as well as service parts and consumables.



For the half year, the Group's adjusted consolidated net income grew 49.2 percent to 15.6 million euros, and adjusted earnings per share increased by 49.4 percent to 1.30 euros. Earnings per share for the period surged 110.4 percent to 1.01 euros from 0.48 euros.



Adjusted EBIT for the period rose 43.8 percent to 18.4 million euros, and adjusted EBIT margin improved year-on-year by 360 basis points to 15.4 percent.



For the first half, the Group's sales grew 9.9 percent to 119.4 million euros, while it was up 8.8 percent at constant-currency. System sales were up by 30.6 percent.



