Arix Bioscience Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

London, August 13

Arix Bioscience plc

Notice of Interim Results

LONDON, 13 August 2020: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix" or the "Company") (LSE: ARIX), a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies, will announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2020, on Tuesday 8 September 2020.

Arix will publish a pre-recorded presentation on the same day, at 7.00am BST, followed by a Q&A session accessible via conference call or webcast at 12.30pm BST. The webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://arixbioscience.com/investor-relations/results-centre.

[ENDS]

Enquiries

For more information on Arix, please contact:

Arix Bioscience plc
Charlotte Parry, Head of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 20 7290 1072
charlotte@arixbioscience.com

Optimum Strategic Communications
Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Shabnam Bashir
T: +44 (0) 20 3950 9144
optimum.arix@optimumcomms.com

About Arix Bioscience plc

Arix Bioscience plc is a global venture capital company focused on investing in and building breakthrough biotech companies around cutting edge advances in life sciences.

We collaborate with exceptional entrepreneurs and provide the capital, expertise and global networks to help accelerate their ideas into important new treatments for patients. As a listed company, we are able to bring this exciting growth phase of our industry to a broader range of investors.

