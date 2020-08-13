

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Thursday, Destatis is set to publish Germany's final consumer prices for July. According to preliminary estimate, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent on year, following a 0.9 percent rise in June.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro dropped against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 1.1811 against the greenback, 125.98 against the yen, 1.0754 against the franc and 0.9036 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



