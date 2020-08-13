Invitation to presentation of Immunovia's interim report January - June 2020 on August 20, 2020

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunovia invites to a teleconference (in English) for investors, analysts and media on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at 16:30 CET. Immunovia will publish the company's interim report on August 20th, 2020 at 16:00 CET.

Mats Grahn, CEO will present Immunovia and comment on the interim report for the period January - June 2020 followed by a Q&A session. Please call in a few minutes in advance.

To attend, please dial-in at one of the numbers below and provide the conference code Immunovia to the operator:

Conference Numbers:

Sweden: +46 (0) 8-50520424

United States: +1-212-999-6659

France: +33 (0) 1-7037-7166

Denmark: +45-3272-9273

Germany: +49 (0) 30-3001-90612

Spain: +34-91-787-0777

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20-708-5073

Norway: +47-2-156-3318

Austria: +43 (0) 12530807

Switzerland: +41 (0) 22-592-7915

UK (Standard International Access): +44 (0) 20-3003-2666

Conference Code: (to provide to the operator) Immunovia

Immunovia Webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/immunovia/#!/immunovia/20200820_1

There will be an MP3-file available at Immunovia's webpage under Investors/Financial Reports (http://immunovia.com/investors/financial-reports/) for those who want to listen to the telephone conference afterwards. The file will be available within two hours after the conference has ended.

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently entering the final validation for sales start Q3 2020. When validated, IMMray PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber

Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia

Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com

Tel: +46-7-93-486-277

