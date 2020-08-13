

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg (CABGY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half net profit attributable to shareholders declined 7.3 percent to 2.86 billion Danish kroner from last year's 3.08 billion kroner.



Earnings per share declined to 19.4 kroner from 20.3 kroner a year ago.



Adjusted net profit was 2.87 billion kroner, compared to 2.88 billion kroner last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 19.5 kroner, compared to 19.0 kroner last year.



Revenue declined to 28.83 billion kroner from 32.99 billion kroner a year ago. Organic revenue declined 11.6 percent.



In the second quarter, revenues on a reported basis fell 16.9 percent and on organic basis declined 14.6 percent.



In the first half, Beer volumes declined to 53.3 million hl from last year's 56.9 million hl. Non-beer volumes declined to 9.5 million hl from 11.2 million hl a year ago.



Total organic volume fell 7.7 percent in the first half and 7.8 percent in the second quarter.



Further, the company, which suspended fiscal 2020 outlook in April due to Covid-19 concerns, now issued new full-year guidance, although the situation remains volatile and uncertain in many of its markets.



The company now expects to deliver an organic operating profit decline of 10 percent to 15 percent.



