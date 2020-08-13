TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Quarterly Statement 1 October 2019 - 30 June 2020 13-Aug-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Quarterly Statement 1 October 2019 - 30 June 2020 Q3 FY20 Summary · Group revenue of EUR 75m1, down 98%, reflecting business standstill for most of the quarter with partial operations successfully resumed from mid-May. · 55 hotels reopened in the quarter (15% of total portfolio) as lockdown restrictions eased worldwide from mid-May. Hotel volumes remain significantly lower than usual summer levels however there were encouraging signs of customer demand with average occupancy of 23% achieved, reflecting the initial restart of operations in Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean and Egypt and the necessary social distancing protocols in place. · All three Cruise operations remained suspended throughout the quarter, adhering to both German and UK government advice on cruising. · From mid-June, our Summer tour operator programme was partially restarted from Central Region, taking customers to Majorca, Ibiza and Formentera. Operations also resumed from Benelux. · Q3 Group underlying EBIT loss of EUR 1.1bn1 reflects business suspension for most of the quarter, impairments triggered by COVID-19 and net costs arising from ineffective hedging contracts. Fixed costs were reduced to around EUR 237m per month, in line with communication at H1 results, reflecting the swift action of our team to reduce cash fixed costs by more than 70% as the business moved into crisis mode. · 9M Group underlying EBIT loss of EUR 2.0bn1, an increase of EUR 1.8bn versus prior year, reflects underlying costs of EUR 1.3bn from business suspension since March, impairments triggered totalling EUR 410m and net costs from ineffective hedges amounting to EUR 189m. · Comprehensive compensation agreement relating to the Boeing 737 Max grounding was concluded in the quarter. The specific details of the agreement with Boeing are confidential however consist of three key elements 1) staggered compensation to be received over the next two years 2) credits against future orders and 3) a deferral of 61 aircraft deliveries enabling our fleet capacity to be flexed to all demand scenarios as the market recovers post COVID-19. · Post balance sheet date on 7 July, we successfully completed the sale of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises to TUI Cruises joint venture against a difficult market environment on the terms and conditions agreed in February 2020. The first stage of disposal proceeds has been received in the third quarter with remaining proceeds and full deconsolidation to be competed in the final quarter of the current financial year. 1 at constant currency rates Bookings - latest position · Bookings for Summer 2020 are down 81%2 and ASP down 10%. This equates to 16%2 sold of our original programme reflecting impact of cancellations from mid-March, versus 88% sold at the same point last year. Rebased on our adjusted capacity plans, we are currently 57% sold to date. · Capacity plans for both Winter 2020/21 and Summer 2021 have been adjusted from original plans to reflect both current government advice and consumer demand. Capacity for Winter 2020/21 has been reduced by 40% and overall bookings are down broadly in line with this capacity adjustment. For the UK, bookings are down 5% 2 and ASP is up 2%. · Summer 2021 capacity has been cautiously adjusted by 20%, with flexibility to adjust as we gain more visibility. Bookings are currently up significantly as customers both rebook holidays from this Summer and look to secure new holidays early. Bookings for Summer 2021 are consequently up 145%2 with ASP up 9%. 2 These statistics are up to 2 August 2020, shown on a constant currency basis and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk Liquidity - latest position We have reached an agreement with the German Federal Government for an additional stablisation package for EUR 1.2bn. The package strengthens our liquidity position and would provide sufficient liquidity in this volatile market environment, to cover TUI's seasonal working capital swing through Winter 2020/21 and thereafter, should there be further periods of travel restrictions and disruptions related to COVID-19. The additional stabilisation package agreed with the German Federal Government is in the form of both debt and a convertible bond · KfW loan increasing TUI's existing Revolving Credit Facility by an additional EUR 1.05bn · The drawing of the additional KfW tranche is subject to the issuance of a convertible bond to the Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF) in the amount of EUR 150m by 30 September 2020 · The additional state aid is furthermore subject to an agreement with the bondholders of the EUR 300m Senior Notes due in October 2021 regarding a covenant waiver for potential future limitation of indebtedness · The additional EUR 1.05bn RCF will have a maturity date in line with the initial tranche - the maturity date of October 2021 will be automatically extended to July 2022 on the refinancing of EUR 300m Senior Notes bond ahead of October 2021 · Dividend payments and share buy-backs will be restricted for the term of the stabilisation package. In addition, the stabilisation package provided by the WSF will be linked to further limitations regarding, inter alia, investments in other companies and the remuneration for Board Members as long as the WSF remains invested · Inclusive of the further liquidity agreed, the Group, as at 12 August, would have total cash and available facilities amounting to EUR 2.4bn Global Realignment Programme We have launched a global realignment programme which targets to permanently reduce our annual overhead cost base by 30% across the entire Group. A comprehensive review of our activities across every business unit and group companies worldwide to identify benefits and savings has been triggered. We are targeting a permanent annual saving of more than EUR 300m with the first benefits expected to be delivered from FY21 and full benefits to be delivered by FY23. Negotiations have begun within respective business units and we expect FY20 restructuring costs to be in the region of EUR 240m in FY20, EUR 40m in FY21 and EUR 10m in FY22. In two years' time, TUI Group will emerge stronger, leaner, more digitalised and more agile, in what is likely to be a much more consolidated market. Restart, transition, return to normalised levels in FY22 and beyond - rebuild financial profile FY21 will be a year of transition and we expect a normalised level of business from FY22. Our performance to date and priorities over the next few years can be summarised as follows: - Q3 FY20 performance: Restart and liquidity management · Successful and responsible restart across our markets, reopening of over 50% of Group hotels worldwide and launching short cruises in Europe by August · Well managed liquidity position, immediate reduction of cash costs by >70% to crisis mode levels · Expect to be broadly operationally cash break-even for Q4 FY20 based on present restart operations · Further liquidity secured with German government to support Winter 20/21 and thereafter FY21 priorities: Transition · Further ramp up in bookings as more destinations reopen and consumer confidence returns · Accelerate digitalisation initiatives and deliver global realignment cost reduction programme · Rebuild robust group financial profile - reduce gross leverage, restore credit rating and return to profitability FY22 and beyond: Return to normalised level of demand and profitable growth · TUI is well positioned to emerge from the crisis as an even stronger market leader due to its trusted brand and differentiated products · First synergies from global realignment to be realised · Benefits from digital accelerations and platform harmonisations · Return to pre-crisis booking levels with subsequent growth Our priority will be rebuilding a robust financial profile. The Group will now evaluate options to achieve the optimal balance sheet structure to support the business over the longer term. Income statement of TUI Group for the period from 1 Oct 2019 to 30 Jun 2020 EUR million Q3 Q3 2019 Var. % 9M 9M 2019 Var. % 2020 adjusted 2020 adjusted Turnover 71.8 4,745.0 - 98.5 6,710 11,421.4 - 41.2 .4 Cost of sales 983.6 4,519.2 - 78.2 7,954 11,146.1 - 28.6 .6 Gross profit - 225.8 n. a. - 275.3 n. a. 911.9 1,244 .2 Administrative 202.7 222.4 - 8.9 731.1 754.1 - 3.0 expenses Other income 4.5 1.6 +181.3 97.6 14.4 +577.8 Other expenses 14.9 2.1 +609.5 18.6 16.0 +16.3 Impairment of 53.1 - n. a. 53.1 - n. a. goodwill Impairment of 72.1 - 7.0 n. a. 95.6 - 9.8 n. a. financial assets Financial 4.8 11.7 - 59.0 27.2 81.6 - 66.7 income Financial 56.1 39.8 +41.0 206.7 118.9 +73.8 expenses Share of - 78.3 n. a. - 184.5 n. a. result of 158.6 116.7 joint ventures and associates Earnings from - 60.0 n. a. - - 323.3 -

