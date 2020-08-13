Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Notification of Non-Executive Director Changes 13-Aug-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13th August 2020 Halfords Group plc Notification of Non-Executive Director Changes Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces the following appointment and changes to the constitution of its Board and Committees. Appointment The Company announces the appointment of Tom Singer as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 16th September 2020. Tom Singer has previously served as CFO of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC, a leading international hotel group, and British United Provident Association ('BUPA'), a provider of health insurance, care homes for the elderly and other health-related services including private hospitals. Earlier in his career, he was CFO and Chief Operating Officer of William Hill PLC and Finance Director of Moss Bros PLC, having started his career in professional services and spending a total of twelve years at Price Waterhouse and McKinsey. Mr Singer currently serves as non-executive director on the boards of: Mediclinic International PLC a diversified international private healthcare services group; and DP Eurasia NV, an operator of pizza restaurants in Turkey and Russia. Changes Tom Singer will become a member of the Remuneration, Audit and Nomination Committees upon joining the Board, and after an appropriate handover period will succeed David Adams as Chair of the Audit Committee. Keith Williams, Halfords Chairman, commented: "David is a highly regarded Non-Executive Director and we have benefited greatly from his considerable efforts since he joined the Board, initially as a Director and more recently in his additional roles as Chair of the Audit Committee and as Senior Independent Director. We are grateful to David for the work he has done in these roles. Moving forward, we are delighted to welcome Tom to the Board. We are sure that he will contribute greatly to the ongoing success of Halfords." This disclosure is given in accordance with LR 9.6.11 R of the Listing Rules. There is no further information to be disclosed under paragraphs (2) to (6) of LR 9.6.13 pertaining to this appointment of Tom Singer. Enquiries Halfords Neil Ferris, Corporate Finance Director +44 (0) 7484 938360 ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: BOA TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 81642 EQS News ID: 1116741 End of Announcement EQS News Service

