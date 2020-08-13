Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung über Großauftrag! Deutliche Zugewinne in Aussicht...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 590900 ISIN: DE0005909006 Ticker-Symbol: GBF 
Xetra
13.08.20
09:09 Uhr
16,640 Euro
-0,600
-3,48 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
SDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BILFINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BILFINGER SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,60016,67009:25
16,61016,66009:25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BILFINGER
BILFINGER SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BILFINGER SE16,640-3,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.