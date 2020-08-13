

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Bilfinger Group (BFLBY.PK) reported a second quarter net loss of 60 million euros compared to a loss of 6 million euros, previous year. Adjusted net loss was 31 million euros compared to profit of 6 million euros. Adjusted loss per share was 0.76 euros compared to profit of 0.15 euros.



Second quarter revenue was 793 million euros compared to 1.15 billion euros, previous year. Orders received decreased by 15 percent organically to 931 million euros.



Bilfinger affirmed the guidance provided in May for the full year. Although it anticipates a negative net profit, the company still projects a positive reported free cash flow in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BILFINGER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de