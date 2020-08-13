

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Gerrman wind turbine manufacturer Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) said Thursday that for the first half of 2020, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was negative 70.8 million euros, compared to 17.1 million euros in the prior-year period.



This corresponds to an EBITDA margin of negative 3.5 percent, compared to 1.7 percent last year.



Consolidated net loss for the first half widened to 180 million euros from loss of 55.4 million euros last year. The company noted that its earnings were impacted by COVID-19.



However, first-half consolidated sales more than doubled to 2.05 billion euros from 990.8 million euros in the previous year, reflecting a significant increase of the activity level.



Nordex said that at the end of July, it agreed the sale of its European project development portfolio to RWE. The company noted that the proceeds of around 402.5 million euros before taxes and fees expected from the completion of this transaction will strengthen the company's balance sheet and support its growth trajectory.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de