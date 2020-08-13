LIVESTREAM on 17 August: Hamburg celebrates 60 years of The Beatles

HAMBURG, Germany, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This coming Monday, 17 August, Hamburg will be celebrating the 60th anniversary of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Stuart Sutcliffe and Pete Best first appearing live on stage as "The Beatles". Owing to the Covid-19 situation, the event will be solely available online - streamed directly from the Indra-Club, the original venue. As part of the two-hour programme, the Band will be honoured with plenty of live-music, stories about their legendary time in Hamburg as well as talks with music-experts and former companions. Under the tagline "Stream & Shout", the live show will be aired from 9.00pm (CET) at www.stream-shout.hamburg. Moreover, celebrating the occasion, the Elbphilharmonie Hamburg will be streaming a Beatles-homage by jazz-pianist Julia Hülsmann, starting at 8.00pm (CET).

Hamburg is inviting music-fans from across the globe to experience the original Beatles- location where Hamburg Beatles-expert Stefanie Hempel will be bringing rock'n'roll to life, with e.g. a reconstructed original Beatles set from 1960 and some of their greatest hits. The night will be filled with classic rock'n'roll pieces and fresh interpretations, as well as inspiring stories and anecdotes from the young Beatles' wild days.

Following their debut, the Beatles spent a total of two years in the Hamburg-clubs, laying the foundations for their unique success story. Here, they spent more time on stage than anywhere else in the world: 1,200 hours in 218 gigs. With months of engagements and endless nights in the clubs, the Beatles soon evolved into a professional live-band. Or, as John Lennon aptly put it, the lads "grew up in Hamburg, not Liverpool".

Today, the spirit of the Beatles can still be felt in Hamburg - not only as part of tourist-tours, but above all in the countless live-music-venues in St. Pauli.

