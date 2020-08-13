Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor receives EUR 18 million RoRo orders from Japan

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 AUGUST AT 10 AM EEST





MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured two orders from Japan to provide full hardware supply including ramps and lifting platforms for two RoPax vessels and two material supply vessels.



The orders are booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the first quarter of 2022 and completed during the first quarter of 2023.

"We are very pleased that our customer has placed these significant contracts with us and which demonstrate our strong operations in Japan and the variety of solutions we can offer to meet specific operational needs," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.





For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor

Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com

Or

Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor

Tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com



MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

