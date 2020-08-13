Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 13.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 644 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung über Großauftrag! Deutliche Zugewinne in Aussicht...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Frankfurt
13.08.20
08:02 Uhr
27,300 Euro
+0,080
+0,29 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,56027,66009:37
27,56027,66009:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.08.2020 | 09:05
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor receives EUR 18 million RoRo orders from Japan

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 13 AUGUST AT 10 AM EEST

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured two orders from Japan to provide full hardware supply including ramps and lifting platforms for two RoPax vessels and two material supply vessels.

The orders are booked into Cargotec's third quarter 2020 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the first quarter of 2022 and completed during the first quarter of 2023.

"We are very pleased that our customer has placed these significant contracts with us and which demonstrate our strong operations in Japan and the variety of solutions we can offer to meet specific operational needs," says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.


For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com
Or
Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor
Tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com


MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's

Attachment

  • Designed to perform with the sea (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4f7a369e-aa00-4e1f-96c3-a422832d665b)
CARGOTEC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.