

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Express Group Plc (NEX.L) reported a pretax loss of 122.2 million pounds for the six months ended 30 June 2020 compared to profit of 88.4 million pounds, previous year. Loss per share was 17.3 pence compared to profit of 13.1 pence. Underlying pretax loss was 60.7 million pounds compared to profit of 114.6 million pounds. Underlying loss per share was 9.9 pence compared to profit of 16.9 pence.



First half revenue declined to 1.03 billion pounds from 1.33 billion pounds, previous year.



Given the uncertainty regarding Covid-19, National Express is not currently providing guidance for 2020. The Group will not be paying a dividend in 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NATIONAL EXPRESS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de